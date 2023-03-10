A local expert discusses precautions for online sports betting in Mass.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As sports betting apps go live in Massachusetts on Friday, one local tech expert makes sure people download an approved sports betting app.

“I know a lot of people are very excited to do this and that’s great,” said Stan Prager. “Just make sure you are doing your due diligence and downloading the correct apps.”

Starting Friday, Massachusetts residents who are 21 and over will be able to bet on their favorite sports team right from their phones or laptops, for the first time ever.

Earlier this year, Massachusetts became the 36th state to legalize sports betting and soon, people no longer need to go in-person to get in on the action.

Seven mobile apps, including BetMGM, Draftkings, and Fanduel will go live with three more set to launch in the future.

Stan Prager, owner of GoGeeks Computer Rescue in East Longmeadow shared with us what people should keep in mind before they start betting.

“The most important thing I would suggest is that you make sure you are using a legitimate app,” said Prager. “I mean that’s really the way people tend to get scammed.”

Prager has this advice for those eager to bet.

“Some people who use online apps and connect them to their bank have a separate bank account to do that with,” explained Prager. “That’s an extra layer of security, that may not be necessary but that is one route you can take.”

But Prager said even with these added layers of precaution, nothing is guaranteed.

“Nothing that you do online, however, be it on your phone, your computer or any device is never 100% secure,” added Prager. “There’s always some kind of risk in today’s world.

He expressed that it is difficult for iPhone users to download illegitimate apps because of their app store.

Prager also urges people to check their accounts regularly and make sure you have a strong password on your devices.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.