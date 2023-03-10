Minnechaug Regional High School now able to turn off the lights

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The lights at Minnechaug Regional High School, that were stuck on for over a year, can finally be turned off again.

When Western Mass News first visited Minnechaug in January, all the lights were on. This may seem normal, but the school wasn’t able to turn them off since 2021 due to malicious malware corruption. Now, after catching the attention of national news and Saturday Night Live, the issue was finally fixed over the February break.

“I’m just so happy we were able to resolve this problem for the community,” said Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Supt. John Provost.

Provost gave us a closer look at the updates to the lighting system and how it works.

“With newly installed electrical panels in closets throughout the high school, the lights are able to shut off now at different scheduled times,” Provost explained.

It’s something Provost experienced first-hand.

“I was in our fitness center at 5:00, getting a workout in before I went home and then, all of a sudden, the lights went out. I was looking for a light switch to turn them back on, so I could finish my workout and realized that we now had working lights and that’s why I was in the dark,” Provost added.

We’re told the system repair cost an estimated $70,000. However, Provost said the investment will pay for itself fairly quickly.

“We were estimating that it was costing us say approximately $5,000 a month in additional electric bills because we were unable to turn off the lights, so I would say, at this point, our payback period on that will be about less than a year,” Provost said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.