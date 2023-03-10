Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman’s body was found inside a house on James Street in Ludlow with another person inside during an eviction operation.

After Thursday morning’s scene, we’re digging deeper to get answers on what led to the eviction and who may have been inside.

“The mother and the daughter were pretty tight; you’d see them often together and then she just stopped appearing,” said one neighbor.

Around 9:15 a.m., officials from the Hampden County sheriff’s office “civil process division” conducted a court-ordered eviction of 162 James Street in Ludlow. That’s when they found the body of a woman and another person inside the home and Ludlow Police along with state officials were called to the scene.

Neighbors who did not want to be identified on camera told Western Mass News they had brief conversations with the mother and adult daughter who they said lived there.

“I see the young lady walk up and down the street often, but I haven’t seen the mother in a few months probably since around November,” said one neighbor.

Western Mass News checked public records in town and found that the property was sold in November 2022 by Mary Ann Condon to Dominic Kirshner II who works as a real estate consultant for Hampden Homebuyers, LLC.

We reached out to Kirshner who confirmed that his company owns the house. In a statement made to western mass news he said in part quote:

“We purchased it last year and Mary Ann requested a couple extra weeks after closing to get everything out. Two weeks turned into a month plus. We waited a couple months in the hope that she and her daughter would leave but it became obvious that we would have to start the eviction process.”

He explained and told us...

“This is an awful situation for everyone. We don’t have any information, but we are sure that the police department and investigation team will get to the bottom of this.”

Ludlow Police said that at no point on March 9 was there an ongoing threat to the public and officials at the Hampden District’s Attorney’s office added that the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

According to Ludlow Police, they have no further information about the other person who was also inside the house. This investigation remains ongoing.

