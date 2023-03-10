Officials meet to discuss public safety ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s events

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re a week out from Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s celebrations and the planning committee got together Friday to discuss safety measures.

Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Committee Chief of Staff Kathleen Krisak told Western Mass News that she’s excited to welcome large crowds back to Holyoke for the road race on Saturday and parade on Sunday after last year’s events drew a smaller turnout than usual, impacted by lingering COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

“Very excited…After a limited amount of people participated in the parade, this year, we’re expecting a bigger crowd, bigger participation, a lot of entertainment, a lot of floats, a lot of music,” Krisak said.

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee Director of Operations Jim Wildman told Western Mass News that the Holyoke Public Works Department and law enforcement - federal, state, and local - will be on standby to make sure all events go as planned.

“Our partners with the Holyoke Police Department and the State Police, they run our safety for us and they do a good job all behind the scenes. The average person coming to the race won’t even know they’re there. They have all their uniformed officers on the street, so they are very visible. Most of the stuff that protects us, as citizens, we will never see,” Wildman said.

Krisak told us they’re prepared, rain or shine, for any potential inclement weather come St. Patrick’s Day weekend. She told us they’re even prepared if snow were to fall in mid-March.

“There was a blizzard the year I was president back in 2007. They still got the parade down, road race, and the parade down that weekend,” Krisak added.

Krisak told Western Mass News with the large crowds expected, officials are prepared to keep people safe.

“Between fire, police, and EMTs, we just want to make sure that it’s a safe parade for everybody that’s coming into the city of Holyoke for the weekend,” Krisak explained.

