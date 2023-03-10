Sentencing held for man convicted of involuntary manslaughter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Frederick Pinney, the man recently convicted by jury for involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Tayclair Moore, has been sentenced.

On Friday, Pinney was ordered to at least nine years, but no more than 10 years, at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

At the time of the murder in 2014, Moore was Pinney’s housemate.

Moore’s family had waited nine years for Monday’s verdict after Pinney’s first trial ended in a mistrial in 2016.

