Springfield courthouse employees asked to complete survey on medical history

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health concerns and cancerous mold inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield is an issue we’ve followed closely for years. Now, plaintiffs in a case against the Massachusetts Trial Court believe they finally have the missing puzzle piece to move forward.

“We’re just trying to get this settlement agreement to the finish line,” said Attorney Jeff Morneau, co-counsel for the courthouse litigation.

On Friday afternoon, attorneys in the ongoing litigation against the Massachusetts Trial Court spoke with Roderick Ireland Courthouse employees, urging them to fill out an occupational health assessment and evaluation.

“this is anything but a senseless survey. This is the missing piece that we’ve been trying to get for like I said since 2017 and it’s the first step towards moving closer to hopefully an epidemiological study,” added Attorney Laura Mangini, co-counsel for the courthouse litigation.

An independent study in March 2022 found toxic cancer-causing mold and employees have continued to express concerns about health issues. Long-time Hampden County Registrar of Deeds Donald Ashe passed away from a rare form of brain cancer. Two others who worked inside later died of ALS.

A survey must be completed by April 14. In it, there is extensive questioning about medical records and work history. Officials said it’s available to all current and former employees, and even relatives of deceased employees.

“I think we owe it to our colleagues who have passed on to make sure their family voices are heard too,” said Judge Claudine Wyner with Hampden Probate Court.

Morneau told Western Mass News that this opportunity was achieved during a settlement with the Massachusetts Trial Court last May. The attorneys said Friday’s meeting helped reinforce that all answers are confidential and crucial for data-gathering once the responses are turned over to the trial court. There’s also the option to conduct the survey over the phone or in-person.

“I know there were some people that were hesitant, but I said ‘Well, you trust Judge Payne. Ask him and he’ll tell you the truth’…I’ve encouraged many people to contact any one of you,” Morneau said.

However, Morneau stressed that it will require a team effort to find the missing link and solve questions that have lingered for a long time.

“We think there is going to be a link to some of the things and some of the illnesses that people are experiencing in that courthouse for years. We think that will be the ultimate conclusion, but we need enough data for someone to analyze it,” Morneau added.

There is a June 1 deadline in place for DCAMM to conducts surveys and determine whether the courthouse will be relocated or rebuilt. Morneau said he’s confident that that deadline will be met.

