Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Union Street
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to a car fire on Union Street and Main Street.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m.
Officials confirmed there is no word on what caused the fire.
No injuries reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
