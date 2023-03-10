Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Union Street

Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Union Street
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to a car fire on Union Street and Main Street.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed there is no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
File - police lights
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Commercial St. in Adams
About 5 acres sits unused on Burnett Road. It is privately owned, but now, an electric vehicle...
Electric vehicle dealership looking to develop on Burnett Rd in Chicopee
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield

Latest News

2 arrested, juveniles face several drug and gun charges in Pittsfield
2 arrested, juveniles face several drug and gun charges in Pittsfield
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Town by Town: T-birds awards a local school, restored mural at Victory Theater, Aging and...
Town by Town: T-birds awards a local school, restored mural at Victory Theater, Aging and Enrichment Center