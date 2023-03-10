Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to a car fire on Union Street and Main Street.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed there is no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.