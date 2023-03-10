Wet snow tonight, potential for major Nor’easter Monday Night/Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western Hampden County through Saturday morning for isolated snow amounts to 4 inches…

We’ve seen a very nice day across western Mass with good sunshine and highs approaching 50 in the lower valley! Clouds have thickened up as low pressure approaches from the west and rain and snow develop after 8pm tonight.

Any mixing in the valley will chance to all snow overnight and taper to snow showers by mid-morning tomorrow. Roads will likely just be wet tonight but become slushy and slick overnight. Amounts still look range from a coating to inch or two across most of the area, with 1-3 inches in the hills of southern Berkshire County into western Hampden and Hampshire Counties. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, but some surfaces may get slick through sunrise.

Skies remain mostly cloudy tomorrow with gusty Northeast breeze. Snow will melt quickly still with highs into the lower 40′s. It will feel like it’s thee 30′s with the gusty wind.

Any leftover snow will melt Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 40s with lots of sunshine and less wind. A late sunset too as we “spring ahead” to Daylight Saving Time. Sunset on Sunday at 6:53.

On Monday, energy from the Great Lakes will slide to the Mid-Atlantic while moisture streams in from the Gulf. This will spin up a coastal storm that could “bomb out”, developing rapidly as it moves towards the Cape Monday night into Tuesday! This would bring heavy rain and snow along with strong gusty winds to southern New England. The highest impacts would be Monday night into Tuesday. The track and intensity will be key to how much snow and wind. At this time many of the details are still up in the air, however, most likely the highest snow totals will be across the hills, but a plowable event is possible for all of us in western Mass. For now, prepare for rain on Monday, then a chance for heavy wet snow Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds combined with heavy snow could lead to power outages. Stay tune this has the potential to be a big one!

