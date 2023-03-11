Beautiful Day Sunday, Tracking a Potentially Major Nor’Easter for Early Next Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Overnight Friday into Saturday we had a weak low-pressure system pass to our south, bringing some rain and wet snow showers across the area. Many across the lower valley saw a quick coating, which quickly melted away by mid-morning. Saturday Night, we will see clearing skies with lows dropping down into the middle 20′s. Sunday looks to be a nice day with lots of sunshine, and temperatures in the upper 40′s to near 50.

We are watching a potentially strong storm for Monday night into Tuesday. An area of low pressure will pass to our north and dissipate, and a coastal low pressure will form to our south, taking energy from the northern low. The coastal low should pass to our south Monday and into Tuesday, in a classic nor’easter set up. There will be strong winds and heavy precipitation associated with this system. Depending on the track that low pressure center takes, will determine whether or not Western Mass falls on the colder side or the warmer side of the storm. Many models right now are pointing at Western Mass, particularly the Pioneer Valley starting off as a rain/snow mix, with heavy wet snow in the hills. Then Eventually everyone turns over to all snow.

Right now, it’s looking like the lower valley, Greater Springfield will see around 3-6 inches of snow, about 6-12 inches as you head north into Hampshire & Franklin Counties, as well as extreme Eastern and Western Hampden Counties. The jackpot for snow totals will be Berkshire County and the Eastern Slopes of the Berkshires, where they could see amounts around 1 to 2 feet.

We are continuing to watch the track of the low pressure. If it passes far to the south, we are looking at some serious snow fall... and if it passes closer to the shoreline, we could see more rain mixing in, decreasing our snowfall amounts. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Berkshire, Franklin Counties, as well as Western Hampshire and Hampden Counties, to go into effect Monday at 8pm, and last through Wednesday at 8am. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are likely to follow as we draw closer. We have also issued First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday, with heavy precipitation, strong winds, and a risk for power outages. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will likely be in the upper 30′s to near 40... so, definitely a heavier wet snow. Early timing estimates show snow beginning sometime on Monday in the afternoon and last all the way through the day Tuesday, before tapering off early Wednesday morning.

Strong gusty winds should linger into the day on Wednesday, but we will see mostly cloudy and dry conditions through the afternoon with highs on the upper 30′s to near 40. Thursday looks to be a dry day with a blend of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle 40′s. Then there is a chance for showers on Friday and Saturday, then drying out as we head into the first days of spring.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.