East Longmeadow Police looking to identify suspects after incident at local store

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police are looking to identify multiple suspects involved in an incident at a local store.

East Longmeadow Police did not disclose the nature of the incident.

According to the timestamps on the photos provided by police, the incident appears to have taken place back on February 26th around 5:15 a.m.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call 413-525-5440.

