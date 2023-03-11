East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Police Department has taken a man into custody on an Enfield Police Department arrest warrant after he allegedly used a phone camera to record a juvenile female partially closed in the dressing room of an Enfield retail store on Friday.

According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, 44-year-old Felix Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.

Police ask that anyone who has experienced a similar incident to reach out to the police department in the city or town in which it occurred.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.