East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Police Department has taken a man into custody on an Enfield Police Department arrest warrant after he allegedly used a phone camera to record a juvenile female partially closed in the dressing room of an Enfield retail store on Friday.
According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, 44-year-old Felix Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.
Police ask that anyone who has experienced a similar incident to reach out to the police department in the city or town in which it occurred.
