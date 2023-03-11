EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Healey visits western Mass. to discuss budget proposal

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey made several stops throughout western Massachusetts on Friday.

From Greenfield to Springfield, the governor met with locals to discuss her budget and her commitment to those here in western Mass.

And before the governor’s return to Beacon Hill, she made a stop at our Western Mass News studio.

Governor Healey sat down with our very own Dave Madsen for a taping of our Sunday morning program “Getting Answers” to talk about a number of issues impacting those in western Mass.

She answered questions about her recent budget proposal, and she spoke to the importance of tackling issues such as climate change, affordable housing, and transportation.

Governor Healey expressed her commitment to the East West Rail, which would connect western Mass. to Boston with a high-speed train.

“I’ll continue to be in conversations with congressman Neal and members of the delegation and over course, our local leaders and legislators,” said Gov. Healey. “We’ve got to get this done. It’s not only good for western Massachusetts, it’s good for our entire state.”

Madsen asked the governor about her decision to appoint the state’s first ever secretary of executive office of veterans’ services.

An effort which was in response to the tragic COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home which claimed the lives of about 80 residents.

“What we’ve known about Holyoke and really the soldiers’ homes is, it’s so important that those who have served our country are treated with the utmost care and respect and dignity,” said Gov. Healey. “We are going to have a department of veteran services that understands that is going to work to serve our service members.”

She explained that her administration is committed to making sure soldiers’ homes are officially called veterans’ homes throughout the commonwealth and are equipped with the proper infrastructure and workforce.

For more from Governor Healey’s conversation with Dave Madsen, you can tune in to “Getting Answers” on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.

