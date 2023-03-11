Holyoke Police investigating following reports on gunshots on Gerard Way

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to Gerard Way early Saturday morning for reports on multiple gunshots.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. and were notified that an apartment had its glass door shot out.

Police said that officers discovered 12 spent casings, which were seized as evidence.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

