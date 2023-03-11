Local businesses possibly affected by launch of mobile sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts lottery is calling for the state legislature to consider an online lottery platform, as one local business owner is weighing in on how online sports betting could affect his revenue stream.

In person sports betting started at MGM Springfield about a month and a half ago. On Friday, their mobile app, BETMGM went live. Now others are looking to get in on the online action.

Massachusetts is now taking sports bettors out of the casino and onto their smartphones with the launch of online sports betting on Friday.

While some may see it as a win for the Bay State, others are weighing in on how this latest form of gambling can affect them.

Massachusetts Lottery Interim Executive Director, Mark William Bracken told Western Mass News, based on his research, sports bettors also tend to be lottery players.

He fears online sports betting will pull players away from scratch-off tickets and the traditional lottery games.

“We need to be online to be able to remain competitive,” said Bracken. “Since then, brick-and-mortar casinos, fantasy sports, brick-and-mortar sports betting, and now today, online sports betting.”

Meanwhile, locally, the owner of RumbleSeat Bar and Grille told us he’s happy to see online sports betting in the state, but he wants to see betting kiosks in local businesses, so casinos aren’t the only ones in the revenue stream.

“The casinos themselves are taking like 90 percent of their bets on kiosks themselves,” said Bill Stetson. “I don’t see any reason why those kiosks can’t also be placed in bars and restaurants that want them.”

State senator John Velis weighs in on the concerns from Massachusetts lottery.

He explained that the topic is an active conversation in the Massachusetts legislature, but more research must be done to bring the Massachusetts lottery to an online platform.

“My standpoint, my persuasion on all things is that if you’re not online access becomes a real big question,” said Senator Velis. “Let’s get through this and see how it goes. I’m a little bit skeptical on how this will really hurt the lottery, I want to see those numbers, I’m a numbers guy. We’re going to have that conversation, if it means putting them online, we will.”

Bracken told us, Massachusetts lottery has been in talks with Governor Healey about an online lottery platform.

He expressed his confidence after those conversations about online gambling for the lottery will become a reality, but a timetable is still uncertain.

