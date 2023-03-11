Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Palmer stabbing suspect is in police custody following a traffic stop on I-291 in Springfield Saturday morning.

According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, officers were called to a residence around 9:45 p.m. There, they located an individual who had been stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Palmer officers then learned that the suspect left in a vehicle, causing police to issue a BOLO for law enforcement agencies in the area.

According to officials with the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper from the Springfield barracks was traveling down I-291 in Springfield around 10 a.m. when he advised that he was behind a vehicle wanted in connection to the stabbing in Palmer.

Officials said that the trooper conducted a traffic stop with assistance from State Police patrols in Springfield and Westfield, as well as the Commercial Motor Vehicle Section. The stabbing suspect was then taken into custody and brought to the Palmer Police Department.

Sgt. Burns told Western Mass News that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Palmer Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Dry Weekend Ahead, Tracking a Powerful Storm for Early Next Week
Dry Weekend Ahead, Tracking a Powerful Storm for Early Next Week
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Driver arrested for DUI after Springfield crash
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police investigating fatal shooting on Cadwell Dr.

Latest News

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police investigating following reports on gunshots on Gerard Way
North Maple Street accident in Hadley 031123
Portion of North Maple Street closed in Hadley due to car accident
FILE - New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty (32) returns a kickoff for a touchdown...
Pats safety Devin McCourty retiring after 13 NFL seasons
East Longmeadow incident 031123
East Longmeadow Police looking to identify suspects after incident at local store