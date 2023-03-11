Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Palmer stabbing suspect is in police custody following a traffic stop on I-291 in Springfield Saturday morning.

According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, officers were called to a residence around 9:45 p.m. There, they located an individual who had been stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Palmer officers then learned that the suspect left in a vehicle, causing police to issue a BOLO for law enforcement agencies in the area.

According to officials with the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper from the Springfield barracks was traveling down I-291 in Springfield around 10 a.m. when he advised that he was behind a vehicle wanted in connection to the stabbing in Palmer.

Officials said that the trooper conducted a traffic stop with assistance from State Police patrols in Springfield and Westfield, as well as the Commercial Motor Vehicle Section. The stabbing suspect was then taken into custody and brought to the Palmer Police Department.

Sgt. Burns told Western Mass News that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Palmer Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.