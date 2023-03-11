Portion of North Maple Street closed in Hadley due to car accident

North Maple Street accident in Hadley 031123
North Maple Street accident in Hadley 031123(Hadley Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of North Maple Street in Hadley is closed following a motor vehicle accident.

According to Hadley Police, the road is closed from Mount Warner and Mill Site Road while crews work to clear the scene and fix the damages done to a utility pole.

Police said that they expect the closure to last 4 to 8 hours, so drivers should expect to take alternative routes.

