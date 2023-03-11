Springfield Police investigating fatal shooting on Cadwell Dr.

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Cadwell Drive Friday evening.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officer responded to the 0-100 block of Cadwell Drive around 7 p.m. Friday.

Walsh said that the adult male victim was sent to Baystate, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An adult male suspect was arrested at the scene, but his name has not been made public.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

