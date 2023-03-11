Town by Town: Childhood mental health grants, legislative breakfast, internet exchanges

Town by Town: Childhood mental health grants, legislative breakfast, internet exchanges
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Olivia Hickey, Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town takes us to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Chicopee.

State education officials visited the Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center at Square One in Springfield.

The visit this afternoon focused on Square One’s use of the commonwealth cares for children grants, and the work they have done to support early childhood mental health.

Secretary of education Patrick Tutwiler, and acting commissioner of early education & care Amy Kershaw were joined by square one president & CEO Dawn Distefano, along with square one staff, children, and parents to tour the facility.

The Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosted a legislative breakfast this morning in Longmeadow.

Several western Massachusetts legislators were in attendance, along with Longmeadow select board members, school board members and Willie Ross families.

Willie Ross Middle School students from the school’s campus and Birchland Park partnership campus made a presentation relating to civics.

Students helped serve breakfast while meeting with local elected officials.

The Chicopee Police Department where Police Chief Patrick Major announced that the department once again has a designated parking spot for internet exchanges.

The spot is in front of the station on Church Street, identified by a blue and white sign, and monitored by video.

There will be no police oversight, but if an incident takes place during a transaction, the lobby is open 24/7.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Death investigation underway on James Street in Ludlow
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Police: ‘major narcotics trafficking ring’ in western Mass. dismantled
Minor snow accumulations for western Mass through Saturday morning, then some melting likely...
Wet snow tonight, potential for major Nor’easter Monday Night/Tuesday
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield
2 people displaced after fire on Princeton Street in Springfield

Latest News

Minor snow accumulations for western Mass through Saturday morning, then some melting likely...
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Springfield courthouse employees asked to complete survey on medical history
Springfield courthouse employees asked to complete survey on medical history
Minnechaug Regional High School now able to turn off the lights
Minnechaug Regional High School now able to turn off the lights
Officials meet to discuss public safety ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s events
Officials meet to discuss public safety ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s events