Town by Town: Childhood mental health grants, legislative breakfast, internet exchanges

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town takes us to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Chicopee.

State education officials visited the Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center at Square One in Springfield.

The visit this afternoon focused on Square One’s use of the commonwealth cares for children grants, and the work they have done to support early childhood mental health.

Secretary of education Patrick Tutwiler, and acting commissioner of early education & care Amy Kershaw were joined by square one president & CEO Dawn Distefano, along with square one staff, children, and parents to tour the facility.

The Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosted a legislative breakfast this morning in Longmeadow.

Several western Massachusetts legislators were in attendance, along with Longmeadow select board members, school board members and Willie Ross families.

Willie Ross Middle School students from the school’s campus and Birchland Park partnership campus made a presentation relating to civics.

Students helped serve breakfast while meeting with local elected officials.

The Chicopee Police Department where Police Chief Patrick Major announced that the department once again has a designated parking spot for internet exchanges.

The spot is in front of the station on Church Street, identified by a blue and white sign, and monitored by video.

There will be no police oversight, but if an incident takes place during a transaction, the lobby is open 24/7.

