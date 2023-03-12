Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday

Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - We will be springing forward in just a few hours on Sunday. But not everyone is on board with the time change.

On Saturday, Western Mass News spoke with lawmakers and people who said the time change should be wiped away.

People will set their clocks an hour later to “Spring Ahead” from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. We all lose an hour of sleep; however, we will gain an hour of light in the evening.

“I find it way easier to get up in the morning when the sun is up with me,” said a Chicopee resident, Alexis Rich.

Some may prefer having extra sunshine, but others just want to avoid the hassle.

“I never really liked the back and forth in general,” said Rich.

Congressman Jim McGovern of the state’s second district referred to the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight savings permanent.

“I would like it over last year so we’re going to do everything we can to try to see what we can do move legislation and get it on the precedence this year,” said McGovern.

He explained they got close to getting the act across the finish line last year and believes the effort will be renewed this year.

“I think it’s just confusing for people it messes up their systems and it’s just that they it’s something I think that a majority of Americans would like to get rid of,” said McGovern.

For those of you that don’t rely on your phones to change the time automatically, remember to set your alarm to 2 a.m. to set your clock an hour later and sleep in if you can regain that lost hour.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Dry Weekend Ahead, Tracking a Powerful Storm for Early Next Week
Dry Weekend Ahead, Tracking a Powerful Storm for Early Next Week
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Driver arrested for DUI after Springfield crash
Massachusetts State Police
Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog

Latest News

Springfield Thunderbirds kick off ‘Pink in the Rink’ to honor survivors
Springfield Thunderbirds kick off ‘Pink in the Rink’ to honor survivors
Local museum hosts ‘Maple Harvest Day’ in West Springfield
Local museum hosts ‘Maple Harvest Day’ in West Springfield
Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
Florence vigil commemorates victims of COVID-19 pandemic
Florence vigil commemorates victims of COVID-19 pandemic