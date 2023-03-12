Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday

(WGGB/WSHM) - We will be springing forward in just a few hours on Sunday. But not everyone is on board with the time change.

On Saturday, Western Mass News spoke with lawmakers and people who said the time change should be wiped away.

People will set their clocks an hour later to “Spring Ahead” from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. We all lose an hour of sleep; however, we will gain an hour of light in the evening.

“I find it way easier to get up in the morning when the sun is up with me,” said a Chicopee resident, Alexis Rich.

Some may prefer having extra sunshine, but others just want to avoid the hassle.

“I never really liked the back and forth in general,” said Rich.

Congressman Jim McGovern of the state’s second district referred to the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight savings permanent.

“I would like it over last year so we’re going to do everything we can to try to see what we can do move legislation and get it on the precedence this year,” said McGovern.

He explained they got close to getting the act across the finish line last year and believes the effort will be renewed this year.

“I think it’s just confusing for people it messes up their systems and it’s just that they it’s something I think that a majority of Americans would like to get rid of,” said McGovern.

For those of you that don’t rely on your phones to change the time automatically, remember to set your alarm to 2 a.m. to set your clock an hour later and sleep in if you can regain that lost hour.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.