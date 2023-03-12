Florence vigil commemorates victims of COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A vigil was held to commemorate three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florence.

After Governor Maura Healey declared a proclamation this year to remember those lost to COVID-19 on March 6. Saturday’s event allowed the community to gather to mourn lost loved ones.

Inside the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity on Pine Street, people listened to music, reflected on the past three years of the pandemic, and shared their personal experiences with the virus.

Western Mass News spoke with event organizer and COVID justice leader for marked by COVID in Massachusetts Jennifer Ritz Sullivan, she shared what made this event significant.

“I think it’s important that we recognize the pandemic is not over and that this is still happening we lost over 1300 people in Massachusetts in the past few months,” said Sullivan.

She also said in order to learn from the bad, it’s important to mourn.

The event wrapped up just after 4 p.m.

We also learned other western Mass. Communities commemorated this day including Amherst and Easthampton.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.