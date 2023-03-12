Local museum hosts ‘Maple Harvest Day’ in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the Maple Harvest Day took place at the Storrowton Village Museum in West Springfield.

The annual event celebrates all things maple.

Visitors could visit the Gilbert Farmhouse where they would learn how maple syrup is made.

The event began at

There was also a pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. organized by the West Springfield Lions Club.

All proceeds from this breakfast were donated to Storrowton’s educational programs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.