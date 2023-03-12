Mayor Sarno honors Springfield Parade Marshal ahead of St. Patrick’s festivities

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the cities St. Patrick’s parade reception kicking off the St. Patrick’s Day week celebrations in Springfield.

Mayor Sarno presented proclamations honoring the Springfield Parade Marshal, the Springfield Colleen, and her court members and other award winners.

In his speech, Sarno spoke about the celebrations and said quote:

“I want to thank our Springfield St. Patrick’s Day parade committee for keeping our city’s Irish heritage and traditions strong. Irish Americans have truly enriched our city of Springfield, commonwealth of Massachusetts and our nation.”

The Springfield St. Patrick’s Day parade is in a week, Sunday, March 19.

