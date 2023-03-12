Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield

Crews are responding to a major accident along Route 2 in Greenfield.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a major accident along Route 2 in Greenfield.

According to Mass. Transportation, the crash with serious injuries on Route 2 westbound, eastbound at the 45.7 millimeter mark.

Officials confirmed Route 2 is closed in both directions at this time.

Western Mass News will follow up on this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

