Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a major accident along Route 2 in Greenfield.
According to Mass. Transportation, the crash with serious injuries on Route 2 westbound, eastbound at the 45.7 millimeter mark.
Officials confirmed Route 2 is closed in both directions at this time.
Western Mass News will follow up on this story as soon as more information becomes available.
