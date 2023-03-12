Springfield Thunderbirds kick off ‘Pink in the Rink’ to honor survivors

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds partnered up with Rays of Hope to honor breast cancer survivors.

It’s the sixth edition of this special game, the team honored their special pink jerseys that honored survivors with a pre-game ceremony on the ice. The T-Birds even painted the ice pink.

Saturday’s rematch of last year’s eastern conference finals with laval rocket in in town.

