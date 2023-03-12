Springfield Thunderbirds kick off ‘Pink in the Rink’ to honor survivors

Springfield Thunderbirds kick off ‘Pink in the Rink’ to honor survivors
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds partnered up with Rays of Hope to honor breast cancer survivors.

It’s the sixth edition of this special game, the team honored their special pink jerseys that honored survivors with a pre-game ceremony on the ice. The T-Birds even painted the ice pink.

Saturday’s rematch of last year’s eastern conference finals with laval rocket in in town.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Dry Weekend Ahead, Tracking a Powerful Storm for Early Next Week
Dry Weekend Ahead, Tracking a Powerful Storm for Early Next Week
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Driver arrested for DUI after Springfield crash
Massachusetts State Police
Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog

Latest News

Local museum hosts ‘Maple Harvest Day’ in West Springfield
Local museum hosts ‘Maple Harvest Day’ in West Springfield
Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday
Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday
Florence vigil commemorates victims of COVID-19 pandemic
Florence vigil commemorates victims of COVID-19 pandemic