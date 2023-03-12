Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston

Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Morgan Briggs
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BERNARDSTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, a scene was filmed for an upcoming movie.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, a scene for the movie “Sheepdog” was filmed by the intersection of Turner Falls Road and Gills Road.

“Sheepdog” is a therapy-averse combat veteran is court ordered into treatment after his plan to unite an ex-con and his daughter shows him that he must put himself back together first.

