Warwick crews responded to a chimney fire on Wendell Road

WARWICK, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a reported chimney fire on Wendell Road in Warwick.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, they received the call at 11:30 p.m. and requested mutual aid from the Orange Fire Department.

Officials confirmed the fire was confined in the chimney’s pipe without it spreading throughout the house.

