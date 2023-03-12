Warwick crews responded to a chimney fire on Wendell Road

Warwick crews responded to a chimney fire on Wendell Road
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARWICK, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a reported chimney fire on Wendell Road in Warwick.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, they received the call at 11:30 p.m. and requested mutual aid from the Orange Fire Department.

Officials confirmed the fire was confined in the chimney’s pipe without it spreading throughout the house.

