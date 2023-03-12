Warwick crews responded to a downed tree along Route 78

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARWICK, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to reports of a collapsed tree along the area of Route 78 in Warwick.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, crews received a call around 4 p.m. about a down tree was blocking the road in the area of Winchester Road and north of Garage Road.

Officials confirmed they were able to remove the tree.

