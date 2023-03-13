3 juveniles found inside a paper mill fire in Russell

RUSSELL, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell-Montgomery Police Department responded to a structure fire at Strathmore Paper Mill No. 2.

On Sunday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police and the Russell Fire Department also responded to the fire where they discovered 3 juveniles from out of town inside the mill.

This fire is currently being investigated and if you or anyone you know has any other information about this incident, contact the Russell-Montgomery Police Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.