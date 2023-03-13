3 juveniles found inside a paper mill fire in Russell

3 juveniles found inside a paper mill fire in Russell
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSSELL, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell-Montgomery Police Department responded to a structure fire at Strathmore Paper Mill No. 2.

On Sunday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police and the Russell Fire Department also responded to the fire where they discovered 3 juveniles from out of town inside the mill.

This fire is currently being investigated and if you or anyone you know has any other information about this incident, contact the Russell-Montgomery Police Department.

