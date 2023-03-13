Amy Poehler and Tina Fey bringing ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another comedy show is set to take the stage in Springfield this year.

Officials with the MassMutual Center announced Monday that Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be bringing their first-ever live tour together, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour, to the arena on Thursday, June 8.

“We are incredibly proud to announce yet another spectacular event in our already star-studded lineup coming to the MassMutual Center. The comedy duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will have guests laughing all night long, as they bring their Restless Leg tour to our stage,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley in a statement.

Fans will see the comedic duo celebrate their 30 years of friendship through jokes, iconic stories, and conversational entertainment.

“Having two of the most talented and entertaining women in comedy at the MassMutual Center is going to make for an exciting night in Springfield,” added MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan in a statement.

The performance by Fey and Poehler joins a list of other comedic acts coming to Springfield in 2023, including Kevin Hart on April 20 and Bill Burr on August 12.

Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at massmutualcenter.com.

