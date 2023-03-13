Berkshire County residents preparing for mid-March Nor’easter

Generic snow
Generic snow(PxHere)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of Berkshire County could see two feet of snow fall overnight Monday into Tuesday. Twelve to 24 inches of snow is predicted to fall across the hilltowns and people in Pittsfield told Western Mass News they have already started their snow preps.

“Our neighborhood is elderly, so we’ll help out around the area shoveling and making sure they don’t break their back,” said Brandon King of Pittsfield.

“I knew we were going to get another snowstorm. Today, I’m doing all those things I put off. Post office, grocery store, then we’ll hunker down,” added Jessica DiTomasso of Pittsfield.

This winter storm is looking to throw one last jab at New England just before the first day of spring on March 20. People in Pittsfield said snow this time of year is not a surprise to them.

“I’m hearing, back in the day, the town used to get more in March, believe it or not. I’m originally from the east coast, Boston, so I figured we were getting hammered with some snow,” DiTomasso explained.

“It seems like February when we always get slammed. It’s always at the end of the winter, it seems like,” said Soloman Stewart of Pittsfield.

It seems people in Pittsfield are more than prepared to tackle this winter storm this late in the season. DiTomasso even told us she’s prepared to make the best out of a bad situation.

“We know we’re having a snow day tomorrow, so I got to buy extra snacks at the grocery store for the teenagers…I think it will be fun. We’re going to have a snowball fight,” DiTomasso said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Monday afternoon forecast
Major storm still set to bring heavy rain, snow and wind Monday night into Tuesday
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday
Daylight savings, time change begins on Sunday

Latest News

With St. Patrick’s Day this Friday, Western Mass News caught up with residents who are...
Stores busy with corned beef sales for St. Patrick’s Day despite slightly higher prices
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd...
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey bringing ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police arrest suspect in deadly Springfield shooting