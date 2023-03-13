Berkshire County residents preparing for mid-March Nor’easter

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of Berkshire County could see two feet of snow fall overnight Monday into Tuesday. Twelve to 24 inches of snow is predicted to fall across the hilltowns and people in Pittsfield told Western Mass News they have already started their snow preps.

“Our neighborhood is elderly, so we’ll help out around the area shoveling and making sure they don’t break their back,” said Brandon King of Pittsfield.

“I knew we were going to get another snowstorm. Today, I’m doing all those things I put off. Post office, grocery store, then we’ll hunker down,” added Jessica DiTomasso of Pittsfield.

This winter storm is looking to throw one last jab at New England just before the first day of spring on March 20. People in Pittsfield said snow this time of year is not a surprise to them.

“I’m hearing, back in the day, the town used to get more in March, believe it or not. I’m originally from the east coast, Boston, so I figured we were getting hammered with some snow,” DiTomasso explained.

“It seems like February when we always get slammed. It’s always at the end of the winter, it seems like,” said Soloman Stewart of Pittsfield.

It seems people in Pittsfield are more than prepared to tackle this winter storm this late in the season. DiTomasso even told us she’s prepared to make the best out of a bad situation.

“We know we’re having a snow day tomorrow, so I got to buy extra snacks at the grocery store for the teenagers…I think it will be fun. We’re going to have a snowball fight,” DiTomasso said.

