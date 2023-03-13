Chicopee Police and Fire come together for ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity game

Chicopee Police and Fire come together for ‘Battle of Badges’ charity hockey game
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 12, 2023
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments had their annual “Battle of the Badges” charity hockey game on Sunday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major spoke to Western Mass News about the charity hockey game.

“Today at the ‘Battle of Badges,’ we got together to support the Boys and Girls Club,” said Chief Major. “We’ve been doing this for a couple of years now and it’s a great chance for our departments to actually spend some time together.”

All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee and a scholarship fund for Chicopee Comprehensive and Chicopee High School students.

This year, the Chicopee Police Department ended up taking home the trophy.

