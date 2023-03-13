Eversource prepares for impactful winter storm, possible power outages

(WGGB/WSHM) - The upcoming storm is expected to hit our area starting on Monday, bringing in snow, rain and strong winds across Massachusetts. Eversource is ready to respond for what some are hoping is the last snowfall of the season.

A mid-March nor’easter is making its way through new England beginning Monday night into Wednesday. “I kind of thought we wouldn’t be off the hook even though we had a ready mild winter and virtually no snow, I thought we’re probably going to get one storm,” said Kathryn James. “Not really too surprised but I hope we don’t get a huge amount.”

People in Chicopee told Western Mass News they are bracing for the impending storm. As our First Alert Meteorologists predict high speed winds, snow, and rain expected to hit the Bay State.

“The last wind that we had I did have some panels come off of the roof, so I’m hoping it won’t be that bad,” said James.

Eversource crews are prepared to respond to any potential power outages.

“We have hired contractors hundreds of line workers; tree crews are all going to be converging on our service territory to be as ready as we possibly can for when the storm hits and what it brings,” said Priscilla Ress.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress explained people should prepare now before the wintry mix hits the region.

“The impact of this storm looks like it’s going to be significant, it could be a couple of days,” said Ress. “Where it hits is also important because if it’s up in those hill towns what happens is not only can it knock the power out but as you know trees are the number 1 cause of power outage, but they also have a tendency to slow down restoration times. Making sure you have your storm kit, making sure that you have your meds, and your pets are taken care of and that you have food for this duration.”

Eversource also urges people to stay clear of any downed power wires and to be sure to download the Eversource app to stay informed about power outages in your area.

