Franklin County preparing for power outages ahead of incoming winter storm

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News was up in Franklin County Monday as the area expects to see higher snow totals compared to in the Pioneer Valley.

There is a concern about power outages in the region, so we’re getting answers on how power companies are preparing for the incoming storm.

We saw a light rain in Shelburne Falls early Monday evening, but that is expected to change over to a wet snow, which could weigh heavy on power lines and tree branches.

The combination of heavy snow and wind gusts could cause some power outages in the area, and in preparation, utility companies like Eversource and National Grid are planning ahead.

“Our crews do a very good job,” said Craig Hallstrom of Eversource Energy. “They get to a site and access the winds and they make a determination whether they can go up in a bucket or not. But certainly, 40, 50, 60 mile an hour wind gusts will put a hamper on restoration.”

National Grid plans to bring in more crews ahead of the storm. A spokesperson for the power company said in a statement:

“National Grid is preparing for this storm by securing more than 1,000 field-based crews and over 3,000 personnel as part of the company’s emergency response operations.”

A winter storm warning is set to go into effect in Franklin County starting at 8 pm.

