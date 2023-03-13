Getting Answers: investigation of Trinity Health data breach

Trinity Health
Trinity Health(PRNewswire)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after learning about an investigation into a data breach at Trinity Health.

The investigation looked into unauthorized access into patients personal and medical information. The unusual activity was detected back in December through an employee’s email account.

We reached out to Trinity Health for a statement on the matter, and they sent us a statement, saying:

“At Trinity Health and Trinity Health of New England, safety is a top priority—including the safety of personal information. Trinity Health took immediate action and launched our own internal investigation as soon as we were notified of the security incident. Trinity Health takes these matters seriously and follows all the regulatory reporting requirements related to privacy and security incidents.”

