How to safely remove wet, heavy snow without excess strain or injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With rain and snow expected in the forecast, there could be some wet, heavy snow to clean up on Tuesday. Western Mass News is getting answers on how to safely clear the snow without injury or excess strain.

You may want to rush through your snow blowing or shoveling duties Tuesday, but we spoke with Dr. Julio Martinez from Baystate Medical Center, who said not so fast!

Dr. Martinez told Western Mass News that the expected wet, heavy snow may clog your machine if you are snow blowing, and will likely need to be dislodged. He added that you should never stick your hand in the snowblower and make sure the machine is off before cleaning it out.

“We have a lot of wet snow. You may feel like reaching into the snowblower, never a good idea,” Dr. Martinez said. “Just get a stick or an object. Be sure that the snowblower is off and you never put your hands next to the blades because it’s catastrophic.”

If you are shoveling, do not overfill it. Dr. Martinez said that in sports rehab, the most common type of injury they see are back injuries. To combat that, he even showed us the proper form for cleaning up.

“You shovel and then you’re going to lift with your legs like this, and then, you’re gonna toss forward,” Dr. Martinez demonstrated.

Another thing that might not be top of mind is to hydrate. Make sure you are drinking water and have a proper intake of fluids before heading outside.

