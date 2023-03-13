Major nor’easter to bring a blockbuster to the hills, slushy mess to the valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 8pm tonight to 8am Wednesday for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampden, western Hampshire Counties…

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8pm tonight to 8am Wednesday for central and eastern Hampden/Hampshire Counties…

Energy is diving out of the Great Lake States while moisture streams out of the Gulf. This will cause rapid storm development off the Mid-Atlantic shoreline, then track near Cape Cod on Tuesday-a classic set up for a major storm for southern New England.

With marginal, cold air and a higher March sun angle the highest snow totals will occur in elevated areas where it will be a bit colder, however even the valley will pick up some accumulation.

Light rain/snow and showers blossom into a steady snow/rain this evening. As the storm deepens quickly it ramps up and pulls in colder air aloft. This will cause a change to heavy wet snow in the hills this evening while a soaking, cold rain is likely in the valley.

The track of the storm will likely pull down enough cold air to see the valley change over to snow late tonight or early Tuesday. By morning we are expecting 6-10″ in the hills, 3-6″ north and west of Springfield and 0-3″ in Springfield and points south. However, that’s not the end of the storm.

Colder air works into the system and after a morning lull, another batch of moderate to heavy snow moves in for the afternoon, ending as snow showers in the evening. Now, with the higher, March sun angle and borderline temperatures the snow may have trouble sticking on paved surfaces during the day. It will become windy in the afternoon with gusts out of the Northeast up to 40 mph. Meanwhile, snow will continue to stack up in the hills. Snow will lighten up in the evening, but winds will stay gusty. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 30′s all day long.

The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds will likely lead to some power outages in areas that see over 6-8″ of heavy wet snow. The snow may be a bit lighter in nature in the hills where it will be a bit colder. Snow will come to an end Tuesday night.

Finally snow totals will range from 3-6″, mainly on grassy surfaces in the valley, to 6-12″ across Franklin County and areas between 500-1,000 feet and 12-24″ above 1,000 feet. Confidence overall is high for a blockbuster snowstorm in the hills and Berkshires. The valley is less certain and more of a slushy mess.

Strong gusty winds out of the Northwest will linger on Wednesday as low pressure slowly spins away. Lots of clouds will linger and it will remain chilly with highs in the 30′s to near 40. Wind looks lighter Thursday with some sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Milder, but more clouds to end the week with a few showers later Friday and into Saturday morning. Blustery and colder Sunday.

