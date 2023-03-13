Pittsfield Public Works crews preparing for up to 12-24″ of snow

Pittsfield Public Works crews preparing for up to 12-24″ of snow
Pittsfield Public Works crews preparing for up to 12-24″ of snow
By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass. is preparing for a potentially major Nor’easter Monday night, especially in Berkshire County where some areas in the hilltowns are expected to get 12-24″ of snow.

People in Pittsfield told Western Mass News that, after what they are calling a mild winter, they are due for heavy snowfall.

“It seems like February when we always get slammed,” said Pittsfield resident Soloman Stewart. “It’s always at the end of the winter, it seems like.”

“My birthday is next week, so it’s kind of like around the same time as the first day of spring,” said Brandon King, also of Pittsfield. “It’s on the 20th. We’re kind of used to it around here. Sometimes, we even get snow in May.”

Pittsfield Commissioner of Public Works Ricardo Morales told Western Mass News that their preparations have already started. Crews are on standby, ready to clear off sidewalks and streets.

“We are getting ready with our crews on the road, on the sidewalks, wherever there is city-owned sidewalks, parks, and parking lots,” he said.

Morales told us that with snowfall this late in the season, mild temperatures on Tuesday will make snow removal an easier task.

“Sometimes, it’s very difficult when we’re dealing with ice and slush where we have battles with the temperatures,” he explained. “This time around, temperatures are going to be on our side. We are going to have a lot of snow. That’s sometimes easier for us to deal with.”

The Pittsfield Public Works Department advises residents to stay off the roads unless necessary in the early morning hours so their crews can plow the streets as fast as possible.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Monday afternoon forecast
Major nor’easter to bring a blockbuster to the hills, slushy mess to the valley
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays

Latest News

Trinity Health
Getting Answers: investigation of Trinity Health data breach
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: local author reads to students, Artfest, and Main Street meeting
Getting Answers: parents unhappy with flag policy at local schools
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans
The UMass Minutewomen gather during their game against George Washington University on February...
UMass Minutewomen to host WNIT first-round game Friday