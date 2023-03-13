Pittsfield Public Works crews preparing for up to 12-24″ of snow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass. is preparing for a potentially major Nor’easter Monday night, especially in Berkshire County where some areas in the hilltowns are expected to get 12-24″ of snow.

People in Pittsfield told Western Mass News that, after what they are calling a mild winter, they are due for heavy snowfall.

“It seems like February when we always get slammed,” said Pittsfield resident Soloman Stewart. “It’s always at the end of the winter, it seems like.”

“My birthday is next week, so it’s kind of like around the same time as the first day of spring,” said Brandon King, also of Pittsfield. “It’s on the 20th. We’re kind of used to it around here. Sometimes, we even get snow in May.”

Pittsfield Commissioner of Public Works Ricardo Morales told Western Mass News that their preparations have already started. Crews are on standby, ready to clear off sidewalks and streets.

“We are getting ready with our crews on the road, on the sidewalks, wherever there is city-owned sidewalks, parks, and parking lots,” he said.

Morales told us that with snowfall this late in the season, mild temperatures on Tuesday will make snow removal an easier task.

“Sometimes, it’s very difficult when we’re dealing with ice and slush where we have battles with the temperatures,” he explained. “This time around, temperatures are going to be on our side. We are going to have a lot of snow. That’s sometimes easier for us to deal with.”

The Pittsfield Public Works Department advises residents to stay off the roads unless necessary in the early morning hours so their crews can plow the streets as fast as possible.

