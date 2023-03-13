Police arrest suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Cadwell Drive around 7 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting victim.

Investigators arrived and found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Walsh added that a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jordan Cabrera of Chicopee, was arrested at the scene on a murder charge.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjuction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

