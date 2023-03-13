Springfield JCC kicks off bike loan program

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Morgan Briggs
Published: Mar. 12, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Kehillah. the Special Needs Department of the Springfield Jewish Community Center had one of their project ride tune-up days.

It’s the 16th year of the project ride which stands for recreation, independence, development and equipment.

The program loans tricycles to children and young adults with special needs.

Western Mass News spoke to Bella Miller who has been attending this event with her family for the past 3 years...Where she spoke about her experience with bicycles.

“It makes me feel good,” said Miller. “It makes me feel like I’m free.”

Bella’s mother, Amanda Miller also expressed Bella’s difficulty using a two-wheel bicycle.

“She has many different issues, but balance is a huge one,” said Miller. “It makes it hard for her to balance herself efficiently and safely on a two-wheeler. The three-wheels work much better.”

Miller expressed her happiness towards the program.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

