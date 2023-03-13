Springfield men arrested for 3D-printed firearm, trafficking amount of drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men were arrested Friday after police seized two firearms as well as a trafficking amount of cocaine, heroin, and other drugs from their apartment.

Police had been conducting an illegal firearms investigation for the past several weeks with 20-year-old Julias Cruz as a suspect.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, detectives executed a search warrant from Cruz’s apartment on Wilbraham Road where 45-year-old Robin Liberte was present.

During the search, police located a 3D-printed ghost gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition and a second firearm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition. Officers also recovered approximately 33 grams of crack-cocaine, 12 grams of methamphetamine, over 1,000 oxycontin pills, and multiple bags of heroin.

Liberte had been out on parole for prior drug offenses.

The two men now face several gun and drug-related charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.