Town by Town: local author reads to students, Artfest, and Main Street meeting

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Easthampton.

It was a fun day for students at St. Stanislaus School in Chicopee where local author Kathy Picard read the book “I Love You So Much That” to students Monday.

Each student who attended the event also took home a free copy of the book, thanks to many generous local supporters.

A local first responder representative also attended the event to give a quick presentation on safety tips.

The teen board at Rachel’s Table hosted their 2023 Artfest exhibit Monday at the Storrs Library Gallery in Longmeadow.

This year’s theme was ‘growing up with food insecurity.’

Those art submissions ranged from paintings, digital media, photographs, and much more.

Due to the impending snowstorm, the community meeting for the Main Street

Transportation Improvement Project in Easthampton was canceled for Monday night.

The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 28th.

The new meeting will take place at the Easthampton Congregational Church on Main Street at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Monday afternoon forecast
Major nor’easter to bring a blockbuster to the hills, slushy mess to the valley
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays

Latest News

Trinity Health
Getting Answers: investigation of Trinity Health data breach
Getting Answers: parents unhappy with flag policy at local schools
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans
The UMass Minutewomen gather during their game against George Washington University on February...
UMass Minutewomen to host WNIT first-round game Friday