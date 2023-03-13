Town by Town: local author reads to students, Artfest, and Main Street meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Easthampton.

It was a fun day for students at St. Stanislaus School in Chicopee where local author Kathy Picard read the book “I Love You So Much That” to students Monday.

Each student who attended the event also took home a free copy of the book, thanks to many generous local supporters.

A local first responder representative also attended the event to give a quick presentation on safety tips.

The teen board at Rachel’s Table hosted their 2023 Artfest exhibit Monday at the Storrs Library Gallery in Longmeadow.

This year’s theme was ‘growing up with food insecurity.’

Those art submissions ranged from paintings, digital media, photographs, and much more.

Due to the impending snowstorm, the community meeting for the Main Street

Transportation Improvement Project in Easthampton was canceled for Monday night.

The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 28th.

The new meeting will take place at the Easthampton Congregational Church on Main Street at 6 p.m.

