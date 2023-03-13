UMass Minutewomen to host WNIT first-round game Friday

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass women’s basketball team will host a first-round home game in this year’s WNIT.

The Minutewomen will host the University of Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mullins Center.

UMass accepted their automatic bid into the WNIT on Sunday after not being selected to take part in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of the game between Harvard and Towson in the second round.

Tickets for all UMass home WNIT games will be general admission, will cost $12 each, and can be purchased online. Admission is free to undergraduate students.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.