UMass Minutewomen to host WNIT first-round game Friday

The UMass Minutewomen gather during their game against George Washington University on February...
The UMass Minutewomen gather during their game against George Washington University on February 25. 2023(Ryan Trowbridge)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass women’s basketball team will host a first-round home game in this year’s WNIT.

The Minutewomen will host the University of Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mullins Center.

UMass accepted their automatic bid into the WNIT on Sunday after not being selected to take part in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of the game between Harvard and Towson in the second round.

Tickets for all UMass home WNIT games will be general admission, will cost $12 each, and can be purchased online. Admission is free to undergraduate students.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Monday afternoon forecast
Major nor’easter to bring a blockbuster to the hills, slushy mess to the valley
Neighbors weigh in on a body found in Ludlow home investigation
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays

Latest News

U.S. Youth Futsal scouting local talent for international team
U.S. Youth Futsal scouting local talent for international team
FILE - New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty (32) returns a kickoff for a touchdown...
Pats safety Devin McCourty retiring after 13 NFL seasons
Mobile sports betting officially underway in Massachusetts
Mobile sports betting officially underway in Massachusetts
Thunderbirds preparing for ‘Pink in the Rink’ to benefit Rays of Hope
Thunderbirds preparing for ‘Pink in the Rink’ to benefit Rays of Hope