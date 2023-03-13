Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield

Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Vermont man is facing charges after a serious crash closed part of a busy Franklin County road over the weekend.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that 32-year-old Javery Hattat of Bennington, VT was arraigned Monday on charges including four counts each of negligent operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a class B substance (cocaine), and failure to stay within marked lanes.

According to Greenfield Police Lt. Todd Dodge, witnesses reportedly told investigators that the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck Hattat was driving was heading west on Route 2 when it veered sharply into the other lane and collided head-on with a Nissan Armata around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four people inside the Armata, two parents and two children from Rhode Island, suffered serious injuries. The parents were taken by medical helicopter to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, while the children were transported by ambulance, to the same hospital.

Dodge added that Hattat was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where he was treated and released.
Hattat was then arrested following his discharge from the hospital.

Bail for Hattat, who pleaded not guilty at Monday’s arraignment, was set at $10,000 cash with conditions that he not drive. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 9.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

