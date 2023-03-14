1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Firefighters are still working out to put out a fire on Pine Street in Holyoke.
By David Winstrom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are still working out to put out a fire on Pine Street in Holyoke.

Holyoke fire crews received a 911 call reporting a fire at 160 Pine Street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the home full engulfed in flames and the house next door started to also catch fire.

Efforts were made to try and keep the second house from being impacted by the fire, but the windy conditions pushed the fire to the second house.

As of 8:45 a.m., firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

One person from the first house was taken to an area hospital with minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

