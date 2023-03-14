Berkshire County cleaning up after 1-2′ of snow blankets the regions

The mid-March Nor’easter left some towns in western Massachusetts cleaning up 1-2 feet of snow.
By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The mid-March Nor’easter left some towns in western Massachusetts cleaning up 1-2 feet of snow.

It was a winter wonderland in Pittsfield with 1-2 feet of snow piling up on Tuesday. Residents and the public works department were doing their best to clean up this winter mess.

Pittsfield Public Works Commissioner Ricardo Morales told Western Mass News that he called in extra crews to tackle the massive amounts of snowfall. However, with more snow expected to fall into the afternoon hours, he expected his crews to have quite the snow clearing task in front of them.

“Based on the number of plows we have and the amount of road coverage they need to clear, it takes a good hour to get back into the same spot that they started at,” Morales told us.

He added that downed trees and wires have also been an issue around Berkshire County. He told Western Mass News that public works crews have been focused on getting the roads clear for first responders.

“Having the streets clear for essential and emergency travel, that’s our first goal,” Morales said. “We’re working closely with Eversource, we’re working closely with Pittsfield Police Department and Fire.”

Pittsfield resident Glenn Gazaw told Western Mass News that he is not a fan of the snow, especially this close to the first day of spring.

“I don’t like it,” he said.

However, Gazaw told us that he was ready to break out the shovel, hopefully for the last time this season.

“Yeah, I don’t think I’m going to get the snowblower going,” he said. “It doesn’t have any gas in it and I don’t feel like putting gas in it, so it’ll be a shovel.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow ends tonight in the valley, but lingers in the Berkshires through Wednesday morning...
Major nor’easter bringing heavy snow and wind
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
The Nor’easter storm made things a little difficult for firefighters Tuesday morning in Holyoke...
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Latest News

The heavy snow that fell across western Massachusetts raises some safety concerns for many in...
Residents urged to clear hydrants, home exhaust vents following Nor’easter
Western Mass News stopped by and noticed long lines in and around security. Many of the...
Dozens of flight cancelations leave travelers grounded at Bradley International Airport
As a Nor’easter pummels western Massachusetts, local DPW crews have had all hands on deck to...
Heavy, wet snow creating obstacles for local DPWs, plow drivers
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
LIVE : First Alert Weather Updates
Western Mass News is getting answers from Eversource, who said that power outages first started...
Eversource working to bring in crews from east to clean up ‘multi-day storm’