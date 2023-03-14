Berkshire County cleaning up after 1-2′ of snow blankets the regions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The mid-March Nor’easter left some towns in western Massachusetts cleaning up 1-2 feet of snow.

It was a winter wonderland in Pittsfield with 1-2 feet of snow piling up on Tuesday. Residents and the public works department were doing their best to clean up this winter mess.

Pittsfield Public Works Commissioner Ricardo Morales told Western Mass News that he called in extra crews to tackle the massive amounts of snowfall. However, with more snow expected to fall into the afternoon hours, he expected his crews to have quite the snow clearing task in front of them.

“Based on the number of plows we have and the amount of road coverage they need to clear, it takes a good hour to get back into the same spot that they started at,” Morales told us.

He added that downed trees and wires have also been an issue around Berkshire County. He told Western Mass News that public works crews have been focused on getting the roads clear for first responders.

“Having the streets clear for essential and emergency travel, that’s our first goal,” Morales said. “We’re working closely with Eversource, we’re working closely with Pittsfield Police Department and Fire.”

Pittsfield resident Glenn Gazaw told Western Mass News that he is not a fan of the snow, especially this close to the first day of spring.

“I don’t like it,” he said.

However, Gazaw told us that he was ready to break out the shovel, hopefully for the last time this season.

“Yeah, I don’t think I’m going to get the snowblower going,” he said. “It doesn’t have any gas in it and I don’t feel like putting gas in it, so it’ll be a shovel.”

