Crews battling fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working out to put out a fire on Pine Street in Holyoke.

Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

When our crew arrived on-scene, flames could be seen coming from the three-story building as firefighters were up on an ladder truck trying to extinguish the fire while also battling the wind and snow from today’s Nor’easter.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.