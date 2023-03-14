Crews battling fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Firefighters are working out to put out a fire on Pine Street in Holyoke.
By David Winstrom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

When our crew arrived on-scene, flames could be seen coming from the three-story building as firefighters were up on an ladder truck trying to extinguish the fire while also battling the wind and snow from today’s Nor’easter.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

