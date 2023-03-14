Current road conditions across western Mass

By Libby James and Matt Price
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday morning, the heavy and wet snow caused delays in the roadways.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike was reduced to 40 mph from Westfield to the NY border.

Earlier in the morning, there was a tractor-trailer crash on the Mass Pike in Blandford which shut down all eastbound lanes near mile marker 30. The scene has cleared and all lanes are open.

Also, Mountain Road in Easthampton at RT 141 will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday.

The MassDOT has hundreds of pieces of equipment deployed across the state treating icy roads and snowy conditions.

