Dozens of flight cancelations leave travelers grounded at Bradley International Airport

By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday’s Nor’easter has unleashed a number of air travel woes as thousands of flights nationwide have been impacted, including many at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

Western Mass News stopped by and noticed long lines in and around security. Many of the travelers we checked in with told us that they were there then because their earlier flights were either delayed or canceled.

As the region found itself in the middle of the Nor’easter, we spoke with one woman who told us that she was there after her flight was canceled Tuesday morning.

“I’m real concerned about the wind,” said Melanie Walsh, who was traveling to Arkansas. “Getting out with the wind, I think, is my biggest concern, but once we get down south, we should be ok. But yeah, concern over the wind.”

Walsh was not alone. Bradley International Airport saw more than 60 flight cancellations Tuesday and an additional 20 delays. The airport told Western Mass News in a statement:

“Currently, approximately 40% of flights are canceled today. As our airline partners continue adjusting their schedules in response to the storm, additional cancellations and delays are possible.”

We were also told that passengers have been strongly encouraged to check on their flight’s status before heading to the airport.

