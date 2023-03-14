Gov. Healey braves Nor’easter to give keynote speech at Springfield convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the snow, Governor Maura Healey stopped by western Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Healey was the keynote speaker at the Massachusetts Building Trades Unions’ Convention at MGM Springfield, where she outlined her vision for building an economy for the future, which she said includes creating a world-class workforce and ensuring those workers have the training and protections they deserve.

“I ran into this job because I believe deeply in the people in the state. I believe deeply in our potential,” Governor Healey said. “I believe we are working together. We can be so much more, and we can go out and build a thriving economy that really does work for everybody.”

The focus of the convention was previewing MBTU’s priorities for this year, which include strengthening wages and benefits in the construction industry, combating wage theft, increasing the use of project labor agreements, providing more career paths for women and people of color, and increasing registered apprentice participation on job sites.

