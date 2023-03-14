Gov. Healey braves Nor’easter to give keynote speech at Springfield convention

Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Maura Healey for Governor
Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses Maura Healey for Governor(PRNewswire)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the snow, Governor Maura Healey stopped by western Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Healey was the keynote speaker at the Massachusetts Building Trades Unions’ Convention at MGM Springfield, where she outlined her vision for building an economy for the future, which she said includes creating a world-class workforce and ensuring those workers have the training and protections they deserve.

“I ran into this job because I believe deeply in the people in the state. I believe deeply in our potential,” Governor Healey said. “I believe we are working together. We can be so much more, and we can go out and build a thriving economy that really does work for everybody.”

The focus of the convention was previewing MBTU’s priorities for this year, which include strengthening wages and benefits in the construction industry, combating wage theft, increasing the use of project labor agreements, providing more career paths for women and people of color, and increasing registered apprentice participation on job sites.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Major nor’easter bringing heavy snow and wind
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow Police arrest man accused of recording girl in dressing room
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Vermont man charged following serious crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Latest News

The mid-March Nor’easter left some towns in western Massachusetts cleaning up 1-2 feet of snow.
Berkshire County cleaning up after 1-2′ of snow blankets the regions
The Nor’easter storm made things a little difficult for firefighters Tuesday morning in Holyoke...
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke
Michael Hunt mugshot 031423
Ware man arrested for indecent assault and battery on underage child
Parker McCollum 031423
Big E announces first musical act for 2023 fair season
Despite some snow around western Massachusetts on Monday, there hasn’t been much of it overall...
Heavy, wet snow creating obstacles for local DPWs, plow drivers