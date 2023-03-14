Heavy, wet snow creating obstacles for local DPWs, plow drivers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As a Nor’easter pummels western Massachusetts, local DPW crews have had all hands on deck to keep roadways cleared and safe for drivers.

DPW crews in West Springfield were out all day Tuesday and plan to remain out as the snow continues to fall. We spoke to them about some obstacles they faced earlier in the day and the reminders they have for residents.

Director of DPW in West Springfield, Robert Colson, told Western Mass News that his crews were up first thing in the morning.

“We started at about 3 a.m. Snow started turning from rain to snow at about 2, and the guys started coming in around 3,” he said.

Colson told us that crews faced many challenges Tuesday morning, with the wet and heavy snow leaving the roadways a mess and taking down trees and power lines.

“The trees and the wires are kind of getting in the way of some of the plowing,” he said.

As the crews cleaned up the snow, they noticed people had shoveled or plowed snow from their property into the roadways, something that is illegal to do in West Springfield.

“I drove over a couple of those piles this morning and those are interesting, not a good thing,” Colson told us.

He added that crews hit multiple mailboxes Tuesday as they tried to clear the roadways.

“We have managed to catch a few mailboxes with some flying, heavy wet snow,” Colson said.

If you are one of the residents affected, he asks that you email snow@tows.org to report it and they will be out as soon as possible to repair them. Colson also told us that you can utilize that email for the mailboxes, but also to report any trees down or any issues that arise with snow plowing.

He added that crews will remain out Tuesday until about 9 p.m.

